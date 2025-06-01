Smoke drifts off early this week, Tuesday rain chances and cooler temperatures

Happy Sunday everyone, and happy June!

The smoky skies continue! Temperatures have fallen several degrees short of expected highs across the area this afternoon, with many locations failing to reach 80F. This is largely due to thicker wildfire smoke aloft compared to yesterday, which has prevented the sun from heating the surface as much.

We only have to deal with the smoke for another day or so after today, with jet stream winds shifting from out of the north to out of the southwest. This will carry the wildfire smoke east of the area by midweek, bringing our blue skies back.

Temperatures this evening are on track to remain in the 70F’s, with overnight lows only hitting the low to mid 60F’s, thanks to southerly winds ramping up to 20 mph at times. These winds continue to strengthen going into Monday, with sustained winds between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

These southerly winds should be enough to help temperatures reach the low to mid 80F’s, despite the smoke overhead, with some locations across Northern Iowa potentially climbing as high as the upper 80F’s!

Clouds begin to increase through Monday afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances arrive later Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and linger through most of the day Tuesday. The heaviest rain is likely to fall during the morning hours, with occasional showers continuing through the afternoon.

A few embedded thunderstorms will be possible during this time as well, but no severe storms are expected. While some locations have the chance to see over 1″ of rain, flood concerns are low at this time as well. This is trending toward just a soaking rain that we certainly could use, especially along the Minnesota/Iowa border.

Temperatures Tuesday will only climb into the mid to upper 60F’s, given the cloud cover and rain. The cold front passes through during the morning hours, resulting in temperatures cooling down throughout much of the day as well! You’ll certainly want an umbrella and perhaps a sweatshirt when heading out!

Rain exits the area by Tuesday night, with skies clearing somewhat going into Wednesday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds across the area the remainder of the week, with a few hit-or-miss rain chances, especially from Friday onward.

Temperatures through the remainder of the week will be closer to average for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid 70F’s each day through next weekend. Not a bad way to start off the month of June temperature wise overall!