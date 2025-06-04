Smoke disperses Wednesday, temperatures near average with slight rain chances into weekend

The wildfire smoke that has gripped much of the Weather First area over the last several days will begin to disperse on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to hover around average the rest of the week with slight chances for rain heading into the weekend.

Areas of smoke and fog will disperse Wednesday morning with sunshine and warm temperatures expected the rest of the day as high pressure settled in overhead. High temperatures will push into the middle 70s by late afternoon.

Thursday will start with sunshine before clouds increase through the day. A few spotty showers are possible during the afternoon and early evening although they will be few and far between.

Multiple waves of energy and moisture are expected to pass through from Friday through the weekend bringing a smattering of rain and thunderstorm chances. It’s still too early to pinpoint the exact timing of each which will become clearer in the days ahead, but there will be plenty of dry time.

Temperatures are expected to hover around average for early June with highs over the weekend in the lower-to-middle- 70s and night lows in the 50s.