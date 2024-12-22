Small wintry mix chances Sunday night into Monday

An upper level disturbance will track over southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa late Sunday night into Monday, and may provide just enough kick to get a few rain/snow/sleet/freezing rain showers going across the area.

As we head into Sunday night, an amplifying, yet very subtle, trough will approach the area from the west. As the trough tracks over the Dakota’s, it will lead to diverging winds aloft over our area. This will lead to a drop in surface pressures, increasing the chance for a light precipitation event.

While forcing and lift will be prevalent during this time frame, moisture availability is going to be lacking. We’ll certainly have enough low level moisture for cloud cover, but not much past that. This will result in precipitation chances remaining on the low end.

Temperatures will be right around the freezing mark late Sunday night and Monday morning, increasing the possibility for some sleet and rain to mix in with any snowflakes that fall across the area.

No major accumulations, if any, are expected in terms of snow and ice. In fact, several models suggest no accumulation at all. The more aggressive models show a hundredth of an inch of icing at most, with a dusting of snow possible as well.

Regardless, this will not be a significant wintry mess like what we had last week by any means. There may be a slick spot or two on the roads for the Monday morning commute, but otherwise, no travel impacts are anticipated at this time.

Precipitation chances decrease throughout the day on Monday, leaving us with a cloudy sky and the potential for some fog heading into Monday night.