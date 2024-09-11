Small weekend rain chance

Rain chances lately have been few and far between and that will likely continue through the weekend.

Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall on the southern Louisiana coast on Wednesday. The storm will weaken as it moves further north over land.

The storm is expected to slow down and meander across the Tennessee Valley region heading into the weekend. Some leftover moisture may spread clouds into the area on Friday with energy rotating through on Saturday leading to the chance of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Additional energy and moisture may pop a few showers on Sunday, but chances remain small and most will likely stay dry.

Temperatures over the weekend will be warm and above average with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and near 80° on Sunday.