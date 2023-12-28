Small snow chances, colder for New Year’s

A couple disturbances will push through the area over the next few days leading to small chances for snow followed by some colder weather for New Year’s.

The storm that has gripped much of the central part of the country since Christmas, is finally picking up speed as it pushes toward the Tennessee Valley region on Thursday, However, moisture and energy will continue to wraparound it with the chance for light snow, or flurries on Thursday morning. The highest chance to see precipitation will be in far southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.

Temperatures will moderate from the mid-30s on Thursday to the upper 30s to near 40° on Friday.

Another system will drive a cold front through late Saturday night into Sunday leading to the chance of some light snow or flurries. The highest chances will be further northeast into central Wisconsin.

Behind the front, some chilly Canadian air will arrive with high temperatures in the upper 20s to 30° on both New Year’s Eve day and New Year’s day.