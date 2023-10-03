Small rain chances this week

The weather will start to transition to more fall-like and as it does, it’ll lead to a couple chances for rain this week, however not much is expected.

A low pressure system will drive a cold front through the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. As it does, there will be the chance for a few widely scattered showers. Not much is expected and most areas will miss out, although any one place lucky enough to get a shower, it won’t amount to much. The better weather dynamics and moisture will be to the west and northwest.

The next best chance for rain will arrive on Friday. A potent cold front will drop south through the region leading to temperatures only managing the 50s for highs. The front will interact with some daytime instability and be enough to generate some light showers.

Friday rain chance