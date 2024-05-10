Small rain chances expected through the weekend

There will be a few chances for rain heading through the upcoming weekend.

The first will arrive during the afternoon and early evening on Friday as a frontal system passes through the area leading to the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

The best timeframe will be in the 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM range. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, a strong storm is possible which may produce wind gusts of 50 mph or higher along with some small hail.

Saturday is expected to be dry with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures near 70°.

On Mother’s Day Sunday another system will slide through leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early afternoon to evening hours. It won’t be an all-day rain as coverage is expected to be fairly scattered, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans with mom, but stay alert and ready to seek shelter if any form over your area.

Sunday will be a warm day with high temperatures pushing into the upper 70s to lower 80s.