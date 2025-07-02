Small rain chances continue this week, heat and humidity increase by 4th of July

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue to be hit or miss heading through the rest of the week with heat and humidity expected to increase heading into the 4th of July holiday.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening as instability builds ahead of a passing weak wave of energy. Temperatures are expected to hover around the middle 80s with noticeable humidity.

Little change expected on Thursday other than it’ll be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures pushing the upper 80s with a bit more humidity resulting in a heat index near 90°. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible especially during the afternoon and evening.

Warmer and more humid air settles in for the 4th of July with high temperatures expecting to be near 90°. Dew point temperatures will likely climb into the lower 70s leading to a heat index around the middle 90s. Again, there will be a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm although much of the area will likely stay dry.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will come Saturday as a stronger system passes through. The severe threat is low, but some heavier downpours are possible. Temperatures will continue to run warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Small rain chances will continue Sunday into next week with temperatures hovering around average with daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.