Small rain chances, bigger chances for Northern Lights

For Friday afternoon, there is potential for some isolated thunderstorms to pass through. The timing would be 3-8 PM, but we are only topping out around a 30% chance or so for these storms to occur locally. They will be more likely in northern Wisconsin. We do have a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather with gusty wind potential, but you are more likely to stay dry this afternoon than get any of these storms (let alone for them to become severe).

After these rain chances wrap up, the big story will become the Northern Lights. This will be one of the best views of the Northern Lights we have had in awhile. Skies will clear up after “rain chances” wrap up, allowing for an optimal view of the lights.

Mother’s Day is trending drier, but a few afternoon storms cannot be ruled out. Stay tuned for updates.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-40s early before we warm up into the low to mid-70s Saturday afternoon. Mother’s Day will be the warmest day in the upcoming forecast with highs in the 80s.