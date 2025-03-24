Small precipitation chances this week with a storm to watch this weekend

The week ahead will be generally quiet, however there will be small precipitation chances through Tuesday with a stronger storm system to watch heading into the weekend.

A weak system will pass mainly to the southwest on Monday night, but may bring a slight rain chance to areas near and west of I-35 and into North Iowa.

More bits of energy will follow a similar path Tuesday and Tuesday night which will again bring the chance of a light shower.

The rest of the week is looking dry with a stronger storm system that will approach and impact the area heading into the weekend.

The storm will bring quite a bit of moisture northward from the Gulf with rain showers likely developing Friday night and periods of rain through Saturday.

Depending on the track of the system, there may be enough cold air on the backend of the storm that snow will be possible on Sunday with some accumulations not ruled out. However, there is a lot of uncertainty at this time with specific details expected to become clearer in the days ahead.