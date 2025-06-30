Small chances for showers, t-storms this week with temperatures near or above average

The week ahead will feature small chances for showers and thunderstorms with temperatures looking to remain near or above average.

A weak system will pass through Monday leading to the chance of a few light showers in the morning. Additional energy and moisture in place may be enough to pop a some scattered showers and thunderstorm during the afternoon into the early evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry as high pressure moves overhead. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as additional moisture arrives with a high pressure ridge nudging into the region.

A warm front will push into the area Thursday and Friday leading a smattering of showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evenings.

A stronger system with more energy and moisture will slide a cold front through Friday night into Saturday leading to a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures this week will be close to average with highs around 80° on Monday and low-to-mid- 80s Tuesday through Thursday with the Fourth of July being the warmest day as highs approach the upper 80s. The humidity will also increase during the second half of the week.