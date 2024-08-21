Small chances for rain late Thursday and Friday

A couple weak weather systems will track through the region later this week leading to chances for showers and a few thunderstorms.

The first will push through the Upper Midwest Thursday night into Friday morning leading to the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. These will be fairly scattered about and not everyone will see them.

Another system will move along the northern periphery of the warm and humid airmass that will build into the region through the weekend. There is still some uncertainty on the overall track of this system, but a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Friday into Saturday morning especially near and south of I-90.

The weather is expected to be mainly quiet with rain chances few and far between over the next 6 to 10 days as the Climate Prediction Center has near average precipitation heading toward the final few days of August.