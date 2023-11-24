Slowly trending milder this coming week
Colder, Canadian air is sticking around through this weekend and into Monday before temperatures start to moderate next week. Temperatures are likely going to run above average by the end of next week, which doesn’t take much this time of year. The normal high now is 38°, which continues to drop into the middle of January. Highs later next week will be back to the upper 30s and lower 40s. It’s a slow moderation, so it’s plenty cool, but it’s definitely not the wintry bite we often feel going into December.