Slow storm system lingers into Thursday

Like it’s giving us a long, Minnesota goodbye, the storm system responsible for rain since this past Saturday will continue to affect the region through Thursday morning. Scattered showers will taper off this Tuesday evening but will return again Wednesday through the course of the day. I expect they’ll be lighter than the rain we’ve seen today, which is lighter than the rain we saw yesterday, but it will still be a drippy day Wednesday.

Clouds will decrease Thursday morning, making way for some sunshine and a warmer Thursday afternoon. I don’t expect we’ll see rain out of the deal Thursday, although clouds from this storm system will be slow to break up. Areas near the Mississippi River and in northeast Iowa may see clouds last into the mid-afternoon.

From the end of the week and through the weekend, temperatures will be back above average and bringing back a summer feel. Highs will be back into the lower 80s this weekend and through the middle of next week. The longer range outlook is for above average temperatures into the first week and a half of October.