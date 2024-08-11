Slim shower chance tonight, generally quiet

We do have a slim chance of showers going into tonight through tomorrow morning across the Weather First area. Along with these shower chances, there will be a marked increase in the cloud cover as well through Monday morning.

An area of low pressure, currently located over western South Dakota, will quickly pass us by later tonight and into Monday morning. Clouds are already on the increase across the western and central part of Minnesota/Iowa as a result of this low approaching.

While clouds will increase, leading to a mostly cloudy sky tonight and into tomorrow morning, the rain chance will remain rather slim. The best chance for precipitation will remain well south of the Iowa/Minnesota border. As a result, most of the Weather First area will likely remain dry tonight and Monday.

Clouds will increase from north to south across our area starting Monday morning. These clearing skies will allow for more daytime heating, and highs will climb into the mid to upper 70F’s.

Skies clear out by Monday night, making for another calm and great night to have the windows open, with lows in the mid to upper 50F’s.