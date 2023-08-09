Slim Rain Chances Dot The Forecast

Two waves of rain will be possible Wednesday, however it should be noted that many of us will miss out on these chances once again. The first round is looking better south of I-90, closer to & south of Highway 18 even in northern Iowa Wednesday morning. Steady, light rain & a few rumbles of thunder can be expected at times. The second opportunity will be a little more widespread area-wise, however this chance will be hit & miss, meaning many will not see the rain once again.

A few more scattered showers are possible early Friday, followed by another chance for afternoon & evening thunderstorms. More rain, light at that, dots the forecast Sunday evening into Monday morning, with a few more rumbles of thunder possible as well. This trend carries over into Tuesday evening/Wednesday morning also.

As far as temperatures go, we are slightly above-normal, as highs will top out in the lower & middle 80s, for the rest of the week & through the weekend. No major heatwaves are expected next week, as we look at our highs staying in this range.