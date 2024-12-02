Slightly warmer Tuesday, but still chilly

We have another cold night ahead of us across the Weather First area, followed by slightly warmer temperatures on Tuesday.

Cloud cover will stick around the area through a majority of the overnight hours. This will prevent temperatures from bottoming out in the single digits, but instead keep them in the low teens. Wind chills will feel quite raw Tuesday morning, once again in the single digits. Bundle up!!!

Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 20F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and the upper 20F’s to low 30F’s across northern Iowa. This still falls below the long term average for this time of year, but not to the extent of what we saw this past weekend!

Feels like temperatures will be warmer than they have been the last several days as well, in the mid teens. This is a good 10F below the actual temperatures, so it will feel quite a bit colder than it actually is. This comes as winds increase out of the south, gusting up to 25 mph during the afternoon.

There will likely be some clearing Tuesday morning, especially south of I-90, before clouds begin to increase once again Tuesday afternoon. We are not looking at any snow chances through Tuesday, with snow fall remaining across far northern Minnesota.