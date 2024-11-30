Slightly warmer Sunday, staying quiet

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer for some on Sunday, but it will still be quite chilly out there!

Temperatures will drop into the single digits for all of the Weather First area once again tonight, especially if the skies remain clear through a majority of the night. Winds calm down tonight, but will still be out of the northwest at around 10 mph at times. Resulting wind chills will once again be below 0F, but not to the extent they were Friday night.

If you are heading out Sunday morning, wind chills will be around -5F to 0F, so you’ll want to bundle up! The literal bright side is that odds favor the continuation of plenty of sunshine across the area, but there likely will be a bit more cloud coverage Sunday than the last two days.

High temperatures will be in the low 20F’s for most of the area, with light northwest winds knocking wind chill temperatures down to around 10F or so. Not as bad as Friday and today, but still CHILLY!

Cloud cover may increase across the area toward sunset Sunday as an Alberta Clipper approaches the region from the northwest. All of Sunday looks to remain snowless, however.

Snow chances increase Sunday night into early Monday morning, but remain on the low end, especially east of I-35 and north of I-90. Any snow accumulations will be very light and are unlikely to impact the Monday morning commute in any dramatic way.

Overall, staying cold and quiet to close out the weekend and kick off the start of meteorological winter!