Slightly warmer Sunday, slight chance for a shower or storm

Clouds are on the increase across the area this evening as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Winds remain breezy across the area as well out of south, setting the stage for another warm day Sunday.

Clouds continue to increase tonight, with southerly winds remaining on the breezy side, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Clouds, as well the southerly breeze, will keep temperatures quite mild into the overnight hours, bottoming out in the upper 40F’s to lower 50F’s.

There will be plenty of cloud cover across the area Sunday morning as upper level energy continues to pass overhead. Low level moisture will be lacking in supply across the region, however, limiting coverage of precipitation.

There is a chance for a few showers and/or thunderstorms across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Sunday. The best chances for this rain will be along and north of I-90. Some may not see any rain at all, and any rain will not last all day.

Clouds linger during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 60F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and lower 70F’s across northern Iowa. If cloud cover is thicker and more prevalent into the afternoon, high temperatures will be stunted slightly. Either way, Sunday will be another warmer day across the region.

Winds will still be a bit breezy out of the south, gusting up to 20 to 25 mph at times. Winds will eventually shift to out of the west Sunday night as a cold front passes through. Again, however, the best low level moisture and lift will remain well north of our area.

With that said, while there is a lower end chance for precipitation Sunday, a washout is certainly not expected, with highs well above average for this time of year!