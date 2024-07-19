Slightly warmer and more humid with spotty storm chances returning

Happy Friday everyone! It’s been a nearly perfect day so far, with temperatures climbing into the mid 70F’s for most of the viewing with plenty of sunshine. Dew points are also still in the more comfortable range, hanging out right around 60F.

We will see an increase in the clouds heading into this evening and overnight as an area of low pressure passes by to the south. This area of low pressure will bring a slight chance for a few showers and t-storms to the area later this evening into the overnight hours.

We’ll have a good deal of clouds around for your Saturday, especially during the first half of the day thanks to the passing low pressure to the south. These clouds will likely limit the days high temperatures to the mid 70F’s. Dew points will be in the mid 60F’s across the area so it will feel a tad bit humid, but not oppressive. There will also be a slight chance for a few isolated showers and t-storms during the afternoon.

Sunday will be warmer and we may have less cloud cover, meaning warmer daytime high temperatures closer to the 80F mark. Dew points will once again be in the mid to upper 60F’s across the area, so it will once again feel slightly humid out there. A slight chance for a few isolated storms will stick around through the day on Sunday but not everyone will see rain.

Isolated to scattered shower and t-storm chances linger through the first half of next week with high temperatures hovering right around 80F for the viewing area, with dew points generally in the mid 60F’s. This will make for a repetitive forecast overall during the next several days, with not many details changing from day to day.

By the end of the next week, sunshine returns, storm chances disappear, and we may see a more significant warm up into the following weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80F’s.