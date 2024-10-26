Slightly warmer and breezy for Sunday

We certainly have been spoiled with some fantastic weekend weather as of late!

High level cirrostratus clouds have begun drifting across the Weather First area this afternoon, and will continue to do so through the evening hours. These clouds will gradually exit the area after midnight, giving way to a clear sky.

Temperatures tonight will remain on the chilly side, dropping into the mid to upper 30F’s for most, with a few low 40F’s possible across southeastern Minnesota. Winds will also ramp up out of the south later on as high pressure drifts to our east. Winds will range from 10 to 15 mph at times, so it will be a bit breezy.

Sunday is shaping up to be another beautiful late October day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa!

Skies will remain mostly sunny outside of a few thin afternoon cirrus clouds possible. Southerly winds will continue to be on the breezy side, at around 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times during the afternoon.

These southerly winds will help to bring slightly warmer air northward into our area for Sunday, with high temperatures reaching into the low to mid 60F’s across the area. These temperatures are about 10F above the average highs for this time of year, so the generally warm temperature trend continues!

Overall, Sunday looks like another fantastic day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine across the Weather First area!