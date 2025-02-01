Slightly more wintry Saturday, mild air returns Sunday

A brief round of light snow with some drizzle and rain mixed in is possible late in the day Saturday. Otherwise, Saturday is going to be a cloudy day with temperatures topping out in the mid-30s.

Temperatures late Saturday into Sunday morning will hover around 30-32 degrees before rising back to the mid-40s Sunday afternoon. There is a slight chance of a minor glaze of ice Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There will still be more clouds than clear sky Sunday, but there will still be some sunshine. Temperatures will drop quickly Sunday night and seasonably cold air moves in next week with highs remaining in the 20s.