Slight rain chances with increasing humidity through weekend

The comfortable weather over the last few days will come to an end as humidity will increase leading to spotty rain chances over the weekend.

The first chance comes Friday night as a system passes to the west. It may be just close enough to pop a few showers and thunderstorms near the I-35 corridor. A few showers may nudge further east into Saturday morning.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the peak heating of the Saturday afternoon and early evening hours although most will likely stay dry.

Temperatures will get closer to average for late July with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dew point temperatures will sneak into the low 60s leading to more humidity in the air.

The humidity will increase a bit more on Sunday as dew point temperatures push into the 60s. The additional moisture in the air combined with daytime instability will be enough to pop a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be similar to Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The active pattern continues into next week with additional rain chances Monday through Wednesday.