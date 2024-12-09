Slight precipitation chances early week

As we progress through early this week, there will be a few small precipitation chances to monitor across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

The first precipitation chance arrives Monday late afternoon and into the evening hours as a cold front passes through the area. While forcing and moisture availability is rather lackluster, there will likely still be enough moisture and energy to kick off scattered rain and snow showers, as a secondary low passes us by to the north late Monday afternoon and evening.

No significant rainfall/snowfall is expected with any of these showers, but there may be a few slick spots out on the roads with any brief band of snow passing through. Given that temperatures will be near to slightly above freezing, there is a good chance any precipitation around may be mostly in the form of rain. Will continue to monitor any trends through tomorrow!

Precipitation chances come to an end Monday night, with clouds hanging around through Tuesday. Another cold front will be passing through the area later Tuesday and into Wednesday, bringing another chance for some scattered snow showers.

Again, moisture availability is rather limited along the cold front despite a fair amount of forcing. This will further limit any significant snowfall from taking place across the area as well. A few slick spots will be possible on the roads with any light accumulation Tuesday night, but no major impacts are expected at this time.

Snow chances exit the area by Wednesday morning, with clouds hanging around, and bitterly cold temperatures moving into the area Wednesday afternoon.

There are no notable precipitation chances in the forecast past Tuesday night as of right now, with things looking quiet to carry out the second half of the week ahead.