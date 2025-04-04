Slight improvement in drought conditions

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor update came out today, Thursday, April 3rd. Recent snow and rainfall has been beneficial, of course, but more is needed as we head into the growing season.

In Minnesota and Iowa, areas rated as “abnormally dry” to “moderate drought”, as a whole, have remained unchanged. However, some areas that were in moderate drought the last few weeks have improved to abnormally dry. It’s a good start.

There is very little precipitation set to arrive in the next week to week and a half, but it’s also going to remain cool so there won’t be as much drying out.