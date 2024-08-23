Slight chances of rain the next few days

With rising temperatures and dew points this weekend, we will also have a very slight chance of a few showers and t-storms through the forecast period.

The best chance for any shower activity over the next few days will be late tonight into Friday morning. A slow moving frontal system will pass through the Weather First area later tonight and into tomorrow, bringing cloud cover and a slight chance for a few showers. Not everyone will see rain, and by no means will the rain be long lasting.

Shower chances diminish as we progress through the day on Friday. As we head into this weekend, there will be a slight chance of showers and t-storms Saturday night. Odds favor everyone staying dry, though.

Monday is the next day to watch for precipitation chances, although there is currently no mention of rain in the official forecast. Some guidance depicts a round of strong t-storms making their way through the state Monday. Other guidance shows sunshine and summerlike temperatures instead. A lot of uncertainty but something to watch in the coming days.

The next best chance of rain will not come till the end of next week, far beyond our range of high confidence. With that said, chances of rain are very slight in the coming days, and nothing to cancel any plans over.