Slight chances for rain Wednesday through Friday

High pressure is in place for the time being tonight, and into early Wednesday. As we progress through Wednesday, however, an area of low pressure will begin to track past the region to the southeast. This low pressure will bring at least a slight chance for showers across the area.

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Wednesday, with even a few showers possible during the afternoon hours. The best chance of rain will primarily be south of I-90, and east of I-35. This rain will certainly not last all afternoon, but there could well be a few falling drops across portions of the area during the afternoon.

The better chances for rain arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Low pressure will pass through Missouri and Illinois, bringing slightly stronger lift and moisture supply to the area. This will result in better coverage of scattered showers, especially across Northeastern Iowa, and perhaps far Southeastern Minnesota.

Scattered showers may continue into Thursday morning, but moisture availability decreases through the day. A cold front will track in from the west Thursday afternoon, but a lack of moisture will keep any showers scattered in nature.

Shower chances decrease Thursday night and into Friday, but there is signal for another subtle pulse of energy to pass through the area Friday. There may be enough moisture for spotty showers through Friday afternoon, but this is certainly a hit or miss chance at best, and will not be a widespread rain event in all likelihood.

When all is said and done, most locations are only slotted to see a tenth of an inch at most, especially along and north of I-90. Slightly higher totals are possible across Northern Iowa east of I-35, closer to the area of low pressure.