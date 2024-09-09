Slight chance of a few showers Tuesday

Beside the smoke moving overhead the Weather First area tomorrow, there will be a small chance for a few showers across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but nothing significant at this time.

A weak upper level disturbance tracks into our area Tuesday morning, with a weak area of low pressure along with it at the surface. While there will be a decent amount of lift with this area of low pressure, the moisture is going to be lacking. The low dew points across our area certainly will not be helping this system produce much precipitation, that is for sure!

Tuesday starts with a mix of sun and clouds across the area, with a slim chance of a shower, especially in the southern and western portions of the viewing area. As the day progresses, clouds will likely increase, along with the chance for a few showers, although the rain chance remains rather low.

The best chance for any rain may be toward tomorrow evening, but because there will be a lot of dry air at the surface, any rain that falls will be on the lighter end or evaporate before it even hits the ground. Current rainfall projections are all under 0.1″ of rain for the entire Weather First area, so not much rain expected at all.

There may be a few stronger wind gusts because of the evaporating rain before it hits the ground, with gusts of up to 20mph+, so just something to keep in mind through the day tomorrow as well.

Overall, odds favor a mostly dry day for everyone tomorrow, with very little rainfall, if any at all, and perhaps a few stronger gusts of wind. Certainly not a day to cancel any outdoor plans!