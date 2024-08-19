Slight chance for a few showers Tuesday into Wednesday

Unfortunately, the forecast that I was so excited about this weekend, one with no rain chances at all and plenty of sunshine, is beginning to need some adjustments.

As we head into Tuesday afternoon and evening, a ripple of upper level energy will track across the Upper Midwest and into Minnesota by early Wednesday morning. Model guidance is in disagreement on when the best chances of rain will be, with outcomes ranging from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.

Cloud cover is expected to increase as soon as late tonight, with further increases in the cloud cover on Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, there will be a slight chance of a few showers, especially west of US-52. Heading into Tuesday night, the slight chance of showers will stick around, but again, this is a slight chance.

Wednesday, the slight chance of showers sticks around, along with more cloud cover. Not a rain chance to cancel any outdoor plans over, but you certainly may feel a few drops out there, especially Wednesday morning.

Can’t rule out a slight chance of a few showers into Thursday as well at this point, just given our close proximity to the subtropical jet. Thursday night there is a slight chance of a few t-storms as well, but again, a slight chance. Most of us should remain dry; however, and hopefully we can hold onto more sunshine than clouds through the remainder of the week.