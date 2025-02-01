Slick spots tonight, near record warmth Sunday, multiple storms to watch next week

Happy Saturday everyone!!!

For the first time in a VERY long time, there is quite a bit to talk about, and break down, with the forecast over the next week, so let’s jump right into it.

Most of our area has stayed dry today thanks to dry air in the lower and middle levels of atmosphere. This has prevented most of the snow that has passed through to evaporate before it hits the ground. Light snow chances continue through the evening hours, with freezing drizzle possible as well.

Low temperatures will be around freezing tonight, increasing the potential for some icy conditions. Not everyone will see icing, and chances of freezing drizzle decrease later in the night, but it is something to keep an eye out for.

Sunday begins with the potential for some patchy fog. Visibilities may be reduced out on the roads, with a few leftover slick spots as well. The fog burns off into the afternoon, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky and near record warmth returning. In fact, there is a high chance most locations south of I-90 break record highs once again on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and lower 50F’s across northern Iowa.

Our attention then turns to a parade of storm systems next week. Storm number one passes through Minnesota Sunday night into Monday, bringing the potential for heavy, accumulating snow across central Minnesota. Most model guidance keeps a majority of the snow to our north, but any trends south would lead to increased snow totals locally, especially north of the Minnesota/Iowa state line.

With temperatures near freezing Monday, rain, sleet and freezing rain could mix in across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, leading to slick conditions on the roads. You’ll want to keep a close eye on the forecast over the next day or two for any changes!

Things quiet down Monday night into Tuesday, with much colder air making its way into Minnesota and Iowa. Highs will only reach the mid to upper teens Tuesday, with morning lows in the single digits.

Storm system number 2 arrives Wednesday across the area. How this system tracks, how much moisture is available, how warm it will be, and how it interacts with the upper level jet are all in question at this time. Most model guidance shows *something* in the area Wednesday, however, so worth keeping a close eye on.

Seasonable temperatures continue toward the back half of the week, with highs in the 20F’s and lows in the single digits at times. No extreme cold for the time being, just a lot to watch for precipitation wise!

That’s likely enough information for now! Again, a lot to talk about, and a lot to stay tuned for!