Showers until early Saturday morning and a chilly, cloudy first half of the weekend

The upper level system responsible for yesterday’s severe storms in Minnesota and Wisconsin is still spinning over Minnesota and is now sending cooler air and rain our way. Temperatures topped out in the upper 60s to around 70 early Friday afternoon, and are dropping into the 40s into Saturday morning.

Showers will linger until around 3-4am Saturday morning and cloud cover will remain through the entirety of Saturday. Cooler air will keep some of Minnesota in the 40s through Saturday while southeast Minnesota and north Iowa will see highs hit the low-50s.

We’ll see more sunshine Sunday with temperatures rebounding into the mid-60s. That’s still a bit below the norm for this time of the year but it’ll make for a more comfortable second half to the weekend.

Through next week, temperatures will remain a bit below average with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another slow-moving storm system will deliver light rain late Monday through Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. There is still some uncertainty as to timing and how much rain we’ll see, but there is no threat of severe weather from that storm system.