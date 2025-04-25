Showers to end Friday morning with a cloudy, cool day expected

A storm system will continue to push away from the area with showers ending, but clouds and cool temperatures will remain through the rest of the day.

Rain showers will gradually come to an end during the morning hours. Clouds will remain in place until evening before they start to clear through the night.

It’ll be a cooler than average day with afternoon high temperatures expecting to range from the lower-to-upper 50s.

There will also be a light north breeze with gusts up to 20 mph at times.

High pressure will build into the Upper Midwest Friday night into Saturday clearing out the clouds leading to a mostly clear sky and lighter wind. Temperatures are expected to slip back into the middle 30s by Saturday morning.