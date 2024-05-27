Showers, thunderstorms with some strong possible Memorial Day Monday

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Memorial Day Monday with the possibility of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm especially during the afternoon and evening.

Showers will arrive by midmorning ahead of a low pressure system that will dive southeast into Minnesota from the northern plains. As the system tracks into the Weather First area by afternoon it’ll pop some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There is the potential of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm with strong winds and hail as the main threats. A funnel cloud or two is also possible. The timeframe for any severe potential is generally in the 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe.

Any showers and thunderstorms will wind down around sunset.

It’ll be a cooler than average day with most areas in the 60s for highs with some places near or in the low 70s.