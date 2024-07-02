Showers, thunderstorms with locally heavy rain likely Tuesday

Showers will gradually end through the morning on Tuesday with another round arriving during the afternoon and evening which will bring some locally heavy rainfall to parts of the area.

A few spotty showers will be possible late morning into the early afternoon before the next wave of moisture and energy arrive sometime around or after 2:00 PM.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the late afternoon and evening hours before ending around 9:00 PM or later.

Heavy rainfall of 1-2″ (with locally higher amounts possible) is likely for areas especially near and south of I-90 into north and northeast Iowa which may lead to some localized flooding.

The severe weather potential is low with the Storm Prediction Center outlining areas near and south of Highway 14 as having a small chance to see a strong thunderstorm with hail and wind as the main threats. This area is in a Level 1 out of 5 risk. Higher severe thunderstorm chances are further south into central, eastern, and southern Iowa.

It’ll be a humid day as dew points climb into the 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will continue to remain below average for this time of year with highs in the 70s.