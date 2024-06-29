Showers, thunderstorms with heavy rain possible early next week

An active weather pattern will once again begin to setup heading into the new week with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms likely which may lead to heavy rainfall.

Gulf of Mexico moisture will once again surge northward as a storm system develops and tracks into the northern plains and northwest Minnesota on Monday night dragging a warm front through the area leading to showers and thunderstorms some of which may produce heavy rainfall.

The storms’ cold front will push through by Tuesday morning with showers and thunderstorms gradually ending. The front will stall out near the area as another systems moves through Tuesday night leading to another round of showers and thunderstorms along with more potential heavy rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end late Tuesday night.

The multiple rounds of rain along with the high amounts of moisture that will be in place may bring around 1-3″ of rain to the Weather First area which could result in some localized flooding and rises on streams and rivers once again. This period will have to watched closely.

The storm system is still a few days away so some changes to the rain forecast will be possible with any shifts in storm track.