Showers, thunderstorms return late in the week

A storm system is set to bring widespread and much needed rain chances to the area as toward the second half of the week.

A surface low pressure system is expected to develop across the Central Plains and track northeast into Northwest Iowa and South-Central Minnesota by Thursday afternoon.

There is still some uncertainty on the timing, but showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop sometime around lunch into the afternoon with periods of rain through the night into Friday. There is a low-end severe weather threat across portions of Southeast Minnesota, Northeast Iowa and into Wisconsin. This will likely get adjusted the closer it gets.

The low pressure is expected to push northeast into the Great Lakes region on Friday, wrapping around moisture and cooler air. Showers will be likely on Friday with high temperatures back to near seasonal levels in the middle 60s.

Rain amounts will likely be around 0.20″ to 0.50″. The lighter amounts are expected further south with the highest north.

The system clears the area heading into the weekend with quiet weather returning. High temperatures will be closer to average in the middle 60s with cool night lows in the 40s.