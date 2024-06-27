Showers, thunderstorms return Friday followed by quiet, comfortable weekend

One more nice and comfortable day is expected on Thursday before the next storm system arrives leading to showers and thunderstorms heading into Friday.

Clouds will build throughout the day on Thursday as more moisture begins to nudge into the area. It’ll be a quiet and warm day with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. Dew point temperatures will likely be in the 50s so the humidity may be a bit noticeable, but overall it should still be fairly comfortable.

A few showers may try and sneak into the area Thursday evening, however a departing high pressure will still hold some dry air over the area so most areas will likely stay dry until the overnight hours into Friday morning when showers will begin to move in.

Showers will be likely through mid-to-late morning with much of the area in a lull until late afternoon and evening when another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible with a strong thunderstorm not out of the question. Strong wind and hail would be the main threats along with heavy downpours.

Friday will also be more of a muggy day with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to clear the area Friday night with quiet and less humid weather returning for the weekend.

High temperatures both on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s with some bouts of clouds here and there, but should see lots of sunshine.