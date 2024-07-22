Showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

A cold front will approach late Monday night leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms which will carry over into the day Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible around or after midnight Monday into Tuesday morning as the front slides through. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into Tuesday morning with much of the day dry before another round is possible during the afternoon and evening.

Severe weather is not expected although if a stronger thunderstorm does develop some small hail is possible.

Any showers and thunderstorms will likely end sometime during the evening hours.

Temperatures will be near or a slightly above average around or in the low 80s.