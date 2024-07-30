Showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for some on Tuesday along with warm and humid temperatures.

A disturbance will move into the area from South Dakota leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing sometime during the mid-to-late morning hours until about late afternoon. Not everyone will see them with some communities staying dry.

A few thunderstorms may become strong especially across portions of North Iowa where the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorm potential. Strong winds would be the main threat along with heavy downpours. Small hail would also be possible.

Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny along with warm temperatures as highs are expected to be around the middle 80s.

Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s so it will feel humid.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.