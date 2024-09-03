Showers, thunderstorms possible Thursday

Rain chances over the next several days are looking bleak with the only real chance coming on Thursday as a cold front passes through leading to the possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

Moisture will build ahead of the front as it approaches the area on Thursday with showers and few thunderstorms possible. There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing. Regardless, rain amounts are expected to be fairly light with most areas receiving around or less than 0.25″.

Severe weather is not expected.

Once the front passes, much cooler weather is expected on Friday into the weekend as temperatures are expected to be well below average.