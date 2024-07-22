Showers, thunderstorms possible through Tuesday with warming by weekend

The week will start with the chance for showers and thunderstorms with summerlike heat returning heading into the weekend.

Monday will start with some areas of fog before skies turn partly cloudy by afternoon. High temperatures will be near average with most around or in the low 80s.

A cold front will approach Monday night leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms around or after midnight. A few may linger into early Tuesday morning before more scattered showers and thunderstorms pop during the afternoon and evening before winding down by late in the evening.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be dry. High temperatures on Tuesday will again be near 80° before cooling back off into the mid-70s on Wednesday.

Warm air will start to gradually build later in the week with high temperatures returning to the low 80s with mid-to-upper 80s likely over the weekend along with higher humidity.