Showers, thunderstorms possible late Saturday night into Sunday

It was active Saturday evening across the Weather First area as severe thunderstorms bubbled up and more may be possible late in the night into early Sunday.

Another potent system will track through the Upper Midwest late Saturday night with another round of showers and thunderstorms developing mainly in north-central Minnesota.

These will track southeast and may get into the Weather First area sometime after 3:00 AM until around daybreak on Sunday.

A strong-to-severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out given the high amount of instability that still may be present. Strong wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours are all possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk for all of southeast Minnesota and north Iowa until early Sunday morning.

It’ll be a mild, muggy night with low temperatures near 70° by morning.