Showers, thunderstorms possible Friday through the weekend

Multiple systems will sweep through the region leading to chances of showers and thunderstorms from Friday through the weekend.

The weekend won’t be a total washout as there will be plenty of dry time.

A cold front will move into the area late Thursday night into Friday morning leading to the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The front will stall out over or near the area leading to additional chances of showers and thunderstorms through the day on Friday. However, there is still uncertainty on where the front will lay out as it’s possible it may be further north towards the Twin Cities keeping the rain further north. Heavy rainfall is possible near the front.

Regardless, the front will meander across the area through the weekend as multiple systems move through leading to chances for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

A stronger system will pass through Sunday night into Monday with showers and thunderstorms more likely.

Temperatures will steadily increase through the weekend with highs near 70° on Friday, mid-70s on Saturday and upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.