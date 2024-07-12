Showers, thunderstorms possible early next week

The new week will start with the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

A storm system will slide through the region on Monday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Timing is still uncertain, but it’s possible thunderstorms arrive sometime during the morning hours. This will get ironed out as it gets closer.

Sufficient energy will be in place which may lead to a strong-to-severe thunderstorm with strong winds as the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a risk for severe thunderstorms.

It’ll be a warm and humid day with high temperatures expecting to be in the upper 80s close to 90° for some.

Temperatures are set to cool off once the storm’s cold front passes as highs drop back to near or in low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday before falling below average into the 70s the rest of the week.