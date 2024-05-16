Showers, thunderstorms possible at times this weekend

A couple of systems will come through the area over the weekend leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms especially late Saturday afternoon and again late in the day on Sunday.

A cold front will slide through the area during the afternoon hours and with enough energy present, may pop a few scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly sometime after 3:00 PM especially near and east of Highway 52. Not everyone will see them and a lot of the area will remain dry.

The front will stall out and lift back north on Sunday as a warm front leading to the chance of more showers and thunderstorms as another system closes in on the area. There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing, but most likely will occur sometime Sunday evening with much of the day being dry.

Rain will become more likely late Sunday night into Monday morning as the storm system tracks across the region.