Showers, thunderstorms more common Wednesday night into Friday morning

An active weather pattern continues through the rest of this week with occasional showers and thunderstorms, and another shot of healthy, soaking rain. The best time frames for a widespread rainfall are late Wednesday night, and then again Thursday evening into Friday morning.

In between those times, there will be the occasional shower and thunderstorm but they’ll be short-lived and not very potent. Through the rest of this week, while there will be a few thunderstorms, we’re not looking at the potential of severe weather.

Temperatures were in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday afternoon, but will be cooling down to the 50s for highs Thursday and Friday. This cooler, yet comfortable air will stick around into the weekend.

Showers will taper off Friday morning and we can expect to see more sunshine late Friday and through the weekend.

Warmer air returns late this weekend and early next week. Highs will be in the mid-60s to around 70 Sunday and mid-70s to nearly 80 degrees Monday.

A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday, and there is the chance of more thunderstorm activity Monday. With warmer, humid and more unstable air moving in Monday, there is the chance of some stronger to severe storms in the mix.