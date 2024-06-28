Showers, thunderstorms linger through Friday with pleasant, less humid weekend ahead

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Friday with temperatures hovering below average through the weekend with lowering humidity.

Showers will end around mid-to-late morning with a lull likely until midafternoon when another round of showers and thunderstorms will be likely, some of which may be strong.

The potential for strong thunderstorms is expected to be a bit higher in north Iowa. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms south of the Minnesota-Iowa state line with a Level 1 out of 5 risk for southeast Minnesota. The main threats would be strong wind and hail. The timing would be around 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Showers and thunderstorms will end through the evening with some clearing of clouds overnight into Saturday.

A front will sweep through on Saturday and with leftover moisture combined with some instability an isolated shower is possible, however most areas will stay dry. High temperatures on Saturday will be around the mid-70s.

Humidity will start to lower through the day on Saturday setting up a pleasant and comfortable end to the weekend with highs near or in the low 70s on Sunday.