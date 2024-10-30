Showers, thunderstorms likely Wednesday with falling temperatures

A potent storm system will arrive on Wednesday leading to showers and a few thunderstorms along with falling temperatures behind a passing cold front.

High temperatures for the day will likely occur in the morning with many areas in the upper 60s to lower 70s before cooler air arrives leading to falling temperatures into the 50s by late afternoon.

It’ll be a breezy day with a south wind switching to the north behind the front with gusts up to 35 MPH at times.

Moisture will surge north into the area as the leading energy from the storm arrives with the possibility of a few showers developing during the mid-to-late morning hours.

Showers and some thunderstorms will become more likely and widespread after lunchtime into the early afternoon hours. While a strong thunderstorm or two is possible with hail and gusty winds, the overall severe threat is expected to be low and will be more likely across far southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa where a Level 1 out of 5 risk in place from the Storm Prediction Center.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually wind down through the evening hours with a lull or light precipitation for most until additional energy and wraparound moisture arrives overnight into Thursday morning with more showers.

Depending on the depth of the cold air on the backend of the storm, some snowflakes may mix in. Precipitation will wind down Thursday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ is likely for most areas with parts of northeast Iowa likely seeing around 2.00″ or more. Near and west of I-35, amounts around 1.00″ or less are likely.