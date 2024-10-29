Showers, thunderstorms likely Wednesday with breezy winds

A potent storm system will slide a cold front through the area on Wednesday leading to showers, a few thunderstorms, breezy winds and falling temperatures.

High temperatures for the day will likely occur in the morning with many places in the upper 60s to lower 70s before falling into the 50s through the afternoon behind the passage of the cold front.

It’ll continue to be a blustery day with winds switching from the south to the northwest behind the front with gusts up to 35 MPH at times.

A few spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the morning hours before becoming more widespread after lunchtime into the afternoon as the system’s cold front passes through.

The severe weather threat is low as instability, or thunderstorm energy, is expected to be minimal, however wind shear will be high so a stronger thunderstorm or two is possible that may produce hail or gusty winds especially across northeast Iowa and far southeast Minnesota.

A high amount of moisture for this time of year will be in place so some heavier downpours are certainly likely at times especially where any thunderstorms develop and track. Rain amounts of 1.00″ to 2.00″ are likely across much of the area with higher amounts possible especially over northeast Iowa.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down by evening before the system’s second phase arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with additional showers. Depending on the depth of cold air in place, some snow may mix in with rain as temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Thursday morning.