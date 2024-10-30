Showers, thunderstorms likely Wednesday followed by chilly end to the week

The summertime warmth that gripped the area over the last couple of days is about to be long gone as some big changes are coming.

The storm system that is responsible for the change will approach the area on Wednesday. A few showers are possible during the mid-to-late morning hours before the storms main energy arrives after lunchtime into the afternoon with showers and a few thunderstorms becoming more widespread.

High temperatures for the day will likely occur in the morning with most areas in the upper 60s to lower 70s before the storms’ cold front slides through with temperatures falling into the 50s by late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down later in the evening with a lull or light showers for most until the overnight when another round is likely.

Colder air will wraparound the backend of the system, and depending on the depth of the cold air, some snow may mix in with rain on Thursday morning before precipitation winds down by afternoon.

Halloween will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s during the morning hours and falling into the 30s by afternoon. A brisk north wind will likely lead to wind chills in the 30s throughout the day.

Sunshine returns for Friday with high temperatures near 50° with near average temperatures in the middle-to-upper 50s over the weekend.

A few systems look to target the area on Sunday into early next week leading to additional rain chances.